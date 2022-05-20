Contact Us
Deadly PA Crash Shuts Down Route 309: Report

Valerie Musson
Richland Township Police
Richland Township Police Photo Credit: Richland Township Police via Facebook

A deadly Pennsylvania crash shut down Route 309, WFMZ reports.

The crash occurred on Route 309 northbound between Richhill Road and Tollgate Road in Richland Township around 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, according to 511PA:

Route 309 was closed from Richhill Road to Tollgate Road in both directions, the Richland Township Police Department said.

The Bucks County Coroner also responded to the scene, according to WFMZ.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

