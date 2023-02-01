Contact Us
Dead Body Found On Street Road In Bucks County: Police

Warrington police
Warrington police Photo Credit: Facebook/Warrington Township Police Department

Authorities in Bucks County are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of Street Road on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads for reports of an unresponsive person at about 3 p.m., the department said in a statement. 

The victim, an adult man from Philadelphia, was declared dead at the scene by responding officers and medics, they added. 

Preliminary findings suggest the victim may have been hit by a car while walking along Street Road in the dark, investigators said. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, they noted. 

The case remains under investigation by Warrington police and Bucks County detectives, the department said. 

