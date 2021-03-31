DA: State College Psychologist Imprisoned For Sex Assault Of Patients Accused Of Raping Child

A former State College psychologist previously sentenced for sexually assaulting two of his patients is facing new charges for reportedly raping a child, authorities said.

Richard Lenhart was charged in 2014 for sexually assaulting at least two patients, and fraudulently submitting insurance claims totaling over $70,000, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

In 2016, Lenhart was sentenced to time state prison for those crimes, Shapiro said.

In July 2019, a new victim reported to State College police that she had been raped by Lenhart on a regular basis from 2006 to 2014 when he was taken into custody, Shapiro said.

"A brave survivor came forward to provide new information regarding a series of disturbing sexual assaults by this defendant prior to his 2014 arrest,” said Shapiro.

“While the defendant may be currently serving a prison sentence, this new information warrants additional charges. My Office will continue to stand up for all survivors of sexual assault and hold perpetrators accountable.”

Lenhart is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children.

The case was investigated with assistance from the State College Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel J. Dye.

