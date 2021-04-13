DA: Bucks School Bus Driver, Foster Dad, Gets Up To 20 Years In Prison For Raping 2 Teen Boys

A former Bucks County school bus driver is facing up to 20 years behind bars for raping two teen boys, including a foster child in his care over the course of three years, authorities announced.

In court Tuesday, Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler read a victim impact statement from one of the victims who told the judge to “please stop him for as long as possible.” The second victim said the abuse from John M. Evans, of Tullytown, gave him post-traumatic stress disorder and nightmares.

Evans abused the boys separately and repeatedly between January 2017 and June 2020, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Evans began abusing a foster child in April 2020 shortly after the boy, then 16, was placed in Evans’ care, the DA's office said.

The abuse happened, "several times a week, too many times to count,” the boy told investigators.

In addition to abusing the boy himself, Evans had nude photos of the boy and arranged sexual encounters with other men in which he included the boy, authorities said. Evans told the boy to say he was an adult if the men asked.

The boy told investigators that Evans would give him alcohol and marijuana before and after the abuse, authorities said.

Evans also told the boy about his abuse of the previous victim and said no one believed him and would not believe him if he reported the abuse, the DA's office said.

That victim, now 17, reported Evans had sexually abused him on numerous occasions, authorities said.

Evans pleaded guilty in February to two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

Prior to his arrest, Evans worked as a bus driver for the Pennsbury and Bristol Township school districts, authorities said.

Calling him "an evil man and someone who preys on the weak and disadvantaged," Common Pleas Judge Raymond F. McHugh sentenced Evans to 10 to 20 years in state prison, followed by 20 years’ consecutive probation.

Evans was also ordered to undergo an evaluation by the Sex Offender Assessment Board to determine his level of sex offender classification.

“As is too often the case, this predator intentionally placed himself in a position of trust relative to the children he preyed upon," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

"He deserves every minute of the 10 to the 20-year state prison sentence he got. Total confinement is the only way we can keep other children safe from him.”

This case was investigated by Bucks County Detectives and the Tullytown Borough Police Department and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler.

