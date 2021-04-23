DA: Bristol Twp. Man, 60, Facing New Sex Abuse Charges After 2nd Victim Comes Forward

A 60-year-old Bristol Township man convicted last year for sexually abusing a teen boy for over 10 years is facing new charges after a second victim came forward, authorities said.

David Charles Hofmann, of the 3500 block of Newportville Road, Bristol Township, was charged Thursday with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, and indecent assault -- charges of which he is awaiting arraignment, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.

Hofmann has been in Bucks County Correctional Facility since his arrest on June 17, 2020, when he was charged with sexually abusing a boy from 1995 to 2007, the DA's office said.

The second victim told detectives on March 31, 2021, that Hofmann sexually abused him when he was 14 to 15 years old with most of the assaults happening in Hofmann’s pickup truck while they collected scrap metal through the county, authorities said.

The victim added that one of the assaults happened at a storage facility on New Rodgers Road in Bristol Township and that Hofman sexually abused him approximately 20 times, the DA's office said.

Hofman admitted to sexually assaulting the first victim and other boys during a recorded phone call on June 8, 2020, according to a criminal complaint.

Hofmann, who lived with the first victim’s family at various times throughout the 12-year period of abuse, was considered a friend to his family and referred to as "Uncle Dave," the DA's office said.

It is alleged that over the years of abuse, Hofmann gave him numerous gifts to buy his silence, authorities said.

Hofmann and another man who sexually abused the same victim were charged in June 2020, the DA's office said.

Although the men sexually abused the same victim, District Attorney Matt Weintraub noted at a press conference last June that the men did not know each other at the time of the abuse, the DA's office said.

Hofmann is awaiting trial in that case with a court hearing scheduled for next month.

This case is being investigated by Falls Township Police and Assistant District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach is assigned for prosecution.

