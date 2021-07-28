DA: Bensalem Man Facing Dozens Of Additional Charges In 'Sextortion' Case

A Bensalem man who was charged in June for sexually extorting and harassing six victims now faces 40 additional charges after nine more victims were identified, authorities said.

Ian Pisarchuk, 26, was charged Tuesday morning with multiple counts each of child pornography, unlawful contact, corruption of minors, sexual extortion, stalking, terroristic threats, harassment, and cyber harassment of a child, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Pisarchuk has been held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility since failing to post 10 percent of $2,000,000 bail for sexually extorting several victims as young as 12 years old, authorities said.

Pisarchuk was arrested the night of June 8, following a search of his Skyline Drive home, the DA's office said.

The investigation began in late 2020 when police got a complaint from an alleged victim saying she had gotten messages from an unknown individual on Snapchat, authorities said.

Authorities later found that Pisarchuk used the "quick adds" feature on Snapchat to add his victims, and then "obtained nude photos and sexual videos by means of extortion, and threatened to harm them if they didn’t comply with his demands," DA Matt Weintraub said.

Pisarchuk is believed to have done the same to 21-year-old Lindsey Piccone, whose body was found in a state park on Nov. 1, 2016. Her death was later ruled a suicide, authorities said.

The new charges stem from further analysis of Pisarchuk's phone and the cooperation of nine additional victims as young as 14 years old.

“It is bittersweet to have to report that we are filing these new 'sextortion' charges against this defendant” Weintraub said.

“When we called out to the public for more potential victims, we were almost certain that more victims were out there. It saddens me that our prediction was accurate. But I am heartened that we will hold this man criminally accountable for what he’s done to each and every person he victimized in some way by filing these additional charges against him today. Our goal remains to protect our community from him by separating him from society for as long as possible.”

Investigators have discovered dozens of photos and videos featuring victims who have yet to be identified.

Anybody who thinks they might be a victim of Pisarchuk or who has further information is encouraged to contact Bensalem Police Detective Aaron Woelkers at 215-633-3658.

The case is being investigated by Bensalem Police Detectives Aaron Woelkers and Ryan Kolb and is being prosecuted by ADA Brittney Kern.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.