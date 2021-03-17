DA: $120K Worth Of Fentanyl Found In Bristol Man's Home

A 29-year-old Bristol Township man was arrested after a multi-agency search turned up more than $120,000 worth of fentanyl in his home Tuesday, authorities said.

Authorities served a search warrant at 724 Hidden Forest Court in Bristol Township, which is also the home of Lawrence W. Priester, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

There, four sandwich bags containing suspected drugs were found inside a black “Thank You” bag in a living room closet.

The substance tested positive for fentanyl and confirmed that the drugs weighed two pounds, which is valued at $120,000, the DA's office said.

Police also found a scale for manufacturing and packing drugs, a cutting agent to increase the quantity of the fentanyl, a grinder to mix the drugs, and sandwich bags, the DA's office said.

Authorities then served a second search warrant at an apartment at 250 Plaza Boulevard in Morrisville where they arrested Priester, the DA's office said.

During his arrest, he was reportedly told that police also searched his home and stated, “whatever you find there belongs to me” according to a criminal complaint.

Priester, who also has pending charges in New Jersey, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

"When I think of all of the thousands of lives that we’ve potentially saved with this arrest and drug seizure, I’m grateful for law enforcement’s interstate investigation and collaboration in locking this guy up," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

"But the fight’s not over.”

Priester was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Leonard Brown and was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.

The investigation was conducted by Bucks County Detectives, Bristol Township police, Falls Township police, the DEA Task Force Group 51, Philadelphia Field Division, and New Jersey State Police.

The case is assigned for prosecution to Deputy District Attorney Thomas C. Gannon.

