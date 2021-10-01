Comcast Worker Busts Man Cutting Cables That Caused Mass Bucks County Outage

A Comcast worker busted a man cutting fiber optic cables causing a mass outage in Bucks County Saturday, authorities said.

The Comcast field maintenance operator told Fall Township police he was near Tyburn Road and Woolston Drive when he saw an older, male pickup driver in an area located adjacent to a railroad embankment around 12:20 p.m. Jan. 9, police said.

Multiple outages in the Morrisville area were subsequently reported, the man told police.

The worker fond the problem was originating from the same place he he saw the pickup driver earlier, where he saw the man's truck -- full of hardware, authorities said.

The Comcast worker also saw that several fiber optic cables running from an overhead railroad bridge to a buried junction had been cut.

Multiple splicing junctions had also been cut out, police said.

The man left the area after being confronted by the Comcast employee, authorities said.

Police were able to track down the man's pickup truck a short time later in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven. Police saw a black cylindrical housing of the splicing junction, along with several lengths of fiber optic cable inside of the truck, they said.

Bolt cutters were spotted in the passenger side of the vehicle, they said.

The owner of the truck was identified as Kenneth A. Benjamin Sr., 61, who was identified as the same male the Comcast employee saw and was taken into custody, police said.

