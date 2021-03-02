Chester County Man With 2,000 Grams Of Pot, $22K In Cash Leads Police Pursuit, Authorities Say

A Chester County man with 2,247 grams of marijuana and $22,000 in cash was taken into custody after leading police officers on a lengthy foot pursuit last week, authorities said.

Chester officers executed a search warrant at 230 Meade St., just as Jacquell Stovall was walking outside to a black Ford Taurus parked nearby, around 8:40 a.m, Commissioner Steven Gretsky said.

Stovall -- who had a warrant out for his arrest -- was approached by officers while getting into his car, and fled the scene on foot, Gretsky said.

While running, Stovall dropped two bags of marijuana in an adjacent yard near the car, Gretsky said. Following the foot pursuit, Stovall was taken into police custody behind the Green Forest Apartments, according to Gretsky.

Stovall told officers that he had marijuana and cash at home, police said.

Officers subsequently seized approximately 2,247 grams of marijuana, numerous THC vape cartridges, $22,983 in cash, and Stovall's 2012 Ford Taurus, Gretsky said.

District Justice Leonard Tenaglia arraigned Stovall for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and bail was set at 10% of $35,000.

Stovall was sent to George W. Hill Correctional Facility where he’ll await his preliminary hearing on Feb. 3.

