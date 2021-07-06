Charges Upgraded For Man Whose GF Died In Motel Assault, DA Says

Charges have been upgraded for a Bucks County man whose girlfriend died of injuries suffered by him days after an assault, authorities said Tuesday.

Evan M. Smith, 37, of Morrisville, was charged last week with aggravated assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and fleeing and eluding.

A homicide charge was tacked on for Smith, whose 36-year-old girlfriend, Jamie Beighley -- who had been clinging to life since Thursday -- died on Sunday at Jefferson Bucks Hospital, the Bucks County DA's Office said.

Smith apparently choked his girlfriend until she was unconscious at the New Falls Motel at 201 Lincoln Highway in Falls Township, authorities previously said.

Officers responding to a report of a cardiac arrest found Beighley lying on the floor of a room without a pulse and with blood on her face, authorities said.

Smith was performing CPR on Beighley when he became "combative" and "uncooperative" with officers, and then fled the scene in a car, authorities said.

After establishing a pulse, Beighley was taken to an area hospital.

A short time later, police found Smith in the area of Hunter Drive in Morrisville.

Smith told police that the couple "got into a heated verbal argument prior to engaging in sexual activity, at which time Smith choked Beighley to the point of unconsciousness," authorities said.

Medical reports indicate that Beighley’s injuries are consistent with strangulation, the DA's office said. She also suffered head trauma and a possible brain bleed.

Smith was being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler and investigated by the Bucks County Detectives, and Falls Township Police Detective Dennis O’Connell.

