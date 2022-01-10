Carjacker Who Victimized Mom, Daughter In Philadelphia Faces Federal Charges (VIDEO)

A 20-year-old Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for carjacking a mother and daughter last month, authorities announced.

Amir Harvey held a black handgun at the woman and her teenage daughter as they were getting ready to go to school on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 615 a.m. on Sept. 19, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said.

The woman had started her car using a cell phone application on her cell phone and, as they walked outside to the driveway, they were approached by Harvey, authorities said.

Harvey took the keys to the vehicle out of the victim’s purse and sped away. The victim used the location tracking feature on her cell phone application and told police, who responded to its location on the 2000 block of Griffith Street, about 2.5 miles from the victim’s home. Using neighborhood video surveillance footage, investigators traced the movement of the victim’s vehicle. Harvey was found at a nearby apartment complex.

Harvey was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with carjacking and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

