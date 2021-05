A car accident temporarily closed lanes on Pennsylvania Route 1 in Bensalem Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews initially responded to the scene on reports of entrapment but confirmed the driver was not trapped, according to Bensalem Fire Rescue.

They medically treated the driver at the scene.

Both the North and Southbound lanes of Route 1 at the Bristol Road bridge were closed for approximately 30 minutes.

