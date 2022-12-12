Contact Us
Bucks Woman Charged With 2020 Overdose Death, Police Say

Mac Bullock
Read More Stories
Alex Francesca Aron, 28, of Bensalem, is sought on felony drug charges after police say she sold a deadly dose of heroin to a Warrington man in 2020.
Alex Francesca Aron, 28, of Bensalem, is sought on felony drug charges after police say she sold a deadly dose of heroin to a Warrington man in 2020. Photo Credit: Warrington Twp. Police Dept.

A Bucks County woman is sought on felony drug charges after police say she sold a deadly dose of heroin to a Warrington man almost two years ago. 

Authorities said 23-year-old John May was found dead of an opiate overdose in his Grand Boulevard home on Dec. 14, 2020. 

During the investigation that followed, detectives found that Alex Francesca Aron of Bensalem, 28, delivered May heroin in the days before his death, according to the release. 

In an arrest warrant issued Thursday, Dec. 8, Aron is sought on felony drug delivery resulting in death, misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, and related offenses, Warrington police said. 

