Bucks Woman Charged With 2020 Overdose Death, Police Say

A Bucks County woman is sought on felony drug charges after police say she sold a deadly dose of heroin to a Warrington man almost two years ago.

Authorities said 23-year-old John May was found dead of an opiate overdose in his Grand Boulevard home on Dec. 14, 2020.

During the investigation that followed, detectives found that Alex Francesca Aron of Bensalem, 28, delivered May heroin in the days before his death, according to the release.

In an arrest warrant issued Thursday, Dec. 8, Aron is sought on felony drug delivery resulting in death, misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, and related offenses, Warrington police said.

To submit a tip, visit the Bucks County Crime Watch website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.