Bucks Mom And Daughter Missing, Car Found Abandoned In Philly: Police

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Bucks County mom and her daughter, whose car was found abandoned in Philadelphia Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Bridget Hennigan and her daughter Danielle Hennigan were reported missing on Friday, April 14 by husband and dad Daniel Hennigan, Bensalem police said in a release.

"His wife Bridget suffers from anxiety and depression and his daughter is developmentally challenged," the department wrote.

They were last seen at 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

Then on Saturday, April 15, police in Philadelphia found Bridget's 2011 Volkswagen Jetta abandoned in the Northern Liberties, near the corner of Girard Avenue and 2nd Street, according to the release.

Authorities are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for the pair. Bridget is described as 5-foot-2, 220 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes, and Danielle is said to be 5-foot-6, 260 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3719 or submit a tip on the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage.

