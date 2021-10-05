Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Bucks Man Tried To Meet FBI Agent Posing As 11-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Authorities Say

Nicole Acosta
Kyle Paine
Kyle Paine Photo Credit: Kyle Paine/FACEBOOK

A federal jury found a 27-year-old Bucks County man guilty of multiple child exploitation offenses after he tried to meet an undercover FBI agent posing as an 11-year-old girl online for sex, authorities said.

Kyle Paine, of Langhorne, was indicted on the charges in January 2020.

The charges stem from an investigation in March 2019 when Paine attempted to meet the FBI agent posing as the young girl for sex, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He also asked the "girl" to send him pornography of herself, Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said. 

He sent her a sexually explicit photo to entice her to do so, authorities said.

“Paine’s child victimization is over. Child sexual exploitation is so pervasive and harmful, made even more so by the easy availability of digital media and communications," Williams said.

"Further, the ability to hide this type of activity online can make these cases even more difficult to investigate. As always, we stand ready with our federal partners to identify and prosecute these criminals and protect children everywhere from predators like Paine.”

“This kind of teamwork between the U.S Attorney’s office and the Bensalem Township Police Department allows us the opportunity to investigate these horrific crimes especially against our most vulnerable victims,” Director of Public Safety for Bensalem Township Frederick A. Harran said.

“Taking the worse kind of criminals off of our streets remains our priority. The internet continues to remain a threat to our community and must educate our children on the dangers it poses."

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bensalem Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kelly Harrell.

