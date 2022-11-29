Bucks Doctor Who Overprescribed Opioids Learns His Fate

The Bucks County physician convicted of overprescribing opioids to patients will spend two to six years behind bars, a judge has ruled.

Dr. Richard A. Kondan, 59, of Doylestown, previously pleaded no contest in March to charges of unlawful prescription of a controlled substance, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Kondan failed to follow "accepted treatment principles" while prescribing highly-addictive painkillers to patients, and did not keep accurate medical records regarding his prescriptions.

In some cases, authorities said Kondan increased oxycodone dosages without any medical justification and often refilled prescriptions without examining the patient.

In others, Kondan was found to have prescribed "dangerous combinations of oxycodone and other medication," the DA's office wrote.

Investigators believe the doctor's misconduct had been carrying on for up to 16 years.

In addition to the prison sentence, Kondan must perform 200 hours of community service as a condition of his parole, prosecutors said.

In a comment, Bucks DA Matthew Weintraub said Kondan “endangered the very people he was sworn to make well.”

