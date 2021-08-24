Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Bucks County Woman Assaults Victim In Violent Argument, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Kristine Lankford
Kristine Lankford Photo Credit: Central Bucks Regional Police Department

A 69-year-old Bucks County woman was arrested on multiple charges for assaulting a victim during an argument, authorities said.

A victim went to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department to report the assault, police said.

She accused Kristina K. Lankford, of Doylestown, of leaving her bleeding from multiple facial and arm scratches during a verbal argument that turned physical, police said.

Lankford was taken into custody, arraigned and bail set at $20,000 unsecured. 

