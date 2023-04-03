Bucks County Tornado: Weather Service Confirms Twister Hit PA

A tornado touched down in Bucks County on Saturday, April 1, one of six twisters confirmed by the National Weather Service to have made its way through the Delaware Valley over the weekend.

The cyclone traveled through Wrightstown and Newtown townships, covering about a 3.9-mile path that was 200 yards across at its widest, according to a chart published by the NWS station in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

Meteorologists rated the tornado at EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, indicating three-second gusts of wind reaching 86 to 110 mph, per NWS. The maximum windspeed recorded during the Bucks storm was 105 mph, they added.

NWS Mount Holly officials said on Twitter they have completed the damage survey for the Bucks County twister and hope to release a map of the storm's path early this week.

During and after the tornado, area residents took to Facebook to document the damage and show how they weathered the storm.

Meteorologists also completed damage surveys for the confirmed cyclones that touched down in the Cinnaminson and Palmyra areas in New Jersey, according to the chart.

Other confirmed tornadoes touched down in or near Jackson, Howell, and Sea Girt, New Jersey as well as Bridgeville and Ellendale, Delaware. Researchers are still investigating related weather activity in Crosswicks, Cream Ridge, and Mays Landing, New Jersey.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.