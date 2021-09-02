Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks County School Bus Driver Admits Sexually Assaulting Teen Boys, 1 His Own Foster Child

Cecilia Levine
John Michael Evans
John Michael Evans Photo Credit: Bucks County DA

A former Bucks County school bus driver on Tuesday admitted to sexually assaulting a pair of teen boys -- one a foster child in his care, authorities said.

John Michael Evans, 40, of Tullytown, abused the boys separately and repeatedly between January 2017 and June 2020, when the more recent victim reported the abuse to local police, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced.

Evans began abusing a foster child in April 2020 shortly after the boy, then 16, was placed in his care, Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler said  in court Tuesday. 

The abuse happened, "several times a week, too many times to count,” the boy told investigators. 

Not only did Evans abuse the boy, but he also had naked photographs of him and arranged sexual encounters with other men, in which he included the boy, Kohler said. 

Evans told the boy to say he was an adult if the men asked. The boy said Evans would give him alcohol and marijuana before and after the abuse, the DA's office said.

Evans also told the boy about his abuse of the previous victim and said no one believed the first victim and would not believe him if he reported the abuse, authorities said.

That victim, now 17, reported in December that Evans had sexually abused him on numerous occasions. Charges were filed as a result of the investigation. 

Prior to his arrest, Evans worked as a bus driver for the Pennsbury and Bristol Township school districts. 

Evans pleaded guilty before Common Pleas Judge Raymond F. McHugh to two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

Sentencing has been deferred for 30 days as Evans undergoes an evaluation by the Sex Offender Assessment Board. 

This case was investigated by Bucks County Detectives and the Tullytown Borough Police Department, and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler.

