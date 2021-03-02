Bucks County Police Seek Woman Who They Say Struck Parked Car, Pedestrian

Police in Bucks County are seeking the whereabouts of a 49-year-old woman who they say struck a parked car and injured a pedestrian last year, authorities said.

Police have an active felony arrest warrant for Rebecca Erin Carper, formerly of Milford Township and East Greenville relating to the Aug. 16, 2020 incident, according to the Perkasie Borough Police Department.

Carper, -- who wasn't properly licensed at the time -- apparently lost control of her car when she struck a parked car and left a pedestrian with injuries, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carper, to contact Perkasie Borough police at (215)-257-6876, or submit an anonymous tip on the CRIMEWATCH website.

