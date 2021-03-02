Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Storm Scenarios: Will Potential Super Bowl Sunday Nor'easter Move Up Coast Or Farther Inland?
Police & Fire

Bucks County Police Seek Woman Who They Say Struck Parked Car, Pedestrian

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Rebecca Erin Carper
Rebecca Erin Carper Photo Credit: Perkasie Borough Police Department

Police in Bucks County are seeking the whereabouts of a 49-year-old woman who they say struck a parked car and injured a pedestrian last year, authorities said.

Police have an active felony arrest warrant for Rebecca Erin Carper, formerly of Milford Township and East Greenville relating to the Aug. 16, 2020 incident, according to the Perkasie Borough Police Department.

Carper, -- who wasn't properly licensed at the time -- apparently lost control of her car when she struck a parked car and left a pedestrian with injuries, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carper, to contact Perkasie Borough police at (215)-257-6876, or submit an anonymous tip on the CRIMEWATCH website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.