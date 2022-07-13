Contact Us
Breaking News: Man With Rifle Nabbed In NJ Crash While Fleeing In Stole Car From PA Burglary: Police
Police & Fire

Bucks County Man Accidentally Fires Gun Into Neighbor's Home: Police

Nicole Acosta
Craig A. Bunce
Craig A. Bunce Photo Credit: Warrington Township PD

A 60-year-old Bucks County man was arrested after accidentally firing a gun into a neighbor's home on Monday, July 4, authorities said.

Craig A. Bunce, of Warrington Township, claims he was trying to put away his. 44 Smith and Wesson Magnum when the gun fell out of its holster and, in an attempt to catch it, he fumbled the gun in the air, causing it to discharge, according to local police.

The bullet went through the wall and into the dining room of his neighbor's home, police said. 

Nobody was home at the time, authorities said.

Bunce has been charged with the discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, police said.

