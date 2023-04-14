Bucks County First Responders Rescue Worker After 40-Foot Fall

Emergency personnel shut down Route 1 in Bensalem for nearly an hour as they raced to rescue a worker who fell 40 feet from an overpass early Thursday morning.

It happened at about 3:45 a.m. April 13, Bensalem Fire Rescue said in a release. Multiple crews were dispatched to the bridge near Bristol Road to mount a technical rescue, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to reach the victim and render medical aid before rigging up a 3:1 pulley system and hoisting the injured worker back to safety.

About 40 minutes after first responders arrived at the scene, the worker was safely removed and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Bensalem Fire Rescue said. His condition as of Friday, April 14 was not immediately clear.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.