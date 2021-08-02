Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice
Bucks Daily Voice

Bucks County Family Displaced By Weekend Fire

Nicole Acosta
A Bucks County family was displaced in a fire that ravaged their home over the weekend.
The blaze broke out at 2401 North 5th St. in East Rockhill Township around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post by Perkasie Fire Company No. 1.

Firefighters rescued two people from the home while four additional engines and a tanker task force arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire and injuries were unknown.

The Bucks County Fire Marshals Office was investigating.

The Perkasie Fire Company did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

