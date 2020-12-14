Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
  • Northampton
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Bucks County Driver Arrested On Drug Charges

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Stephen Paul Ellmore
Stephen Paul Ellmore Photo Credit: Upper Southampton Twp. Police

A Bucks County motorist was arrested on drug-related charges, authorities said.

About 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 23, Stephen Paul Ellmore was stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of Street and Stump roads, Upper Southampton Township police said. 

During the traffic stop, the patrol officer noticed a plastic torch lighter which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle, police said.

After further investigation, Ellmore was found to be in possession of narcotics and other drug paraphernalia, police said. He was issued summonses for the violations, they said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.