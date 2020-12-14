Bucks County Driver Arrested On Drug Charges

A Bucks County motorist was arrested on drug-related charges, authorities said.

About 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 23, Stephen Paul Ellmore was stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of Street and Stump roads, Upper Southampton Township police said.

During the traffic stop, the patrol officer noticed a plastic torch lighter which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle, police said.

After further investigation, Ellmore was found to be in possession of narcotics and other drug paraphernalia, police said. He was issued summonses for the violations, they said.

