Bucks County Driver Arrested For DUI After Running Red Light

Jon Craig
Jeff E. Ward Jr.
Jeff E. Ward Jr. Photo Credit: Penndel Borough Police Department

A Bucks County motorist was arrested for driving under the influence after running a red light, authorities said

Jeff E. Ward Jr. was pulled over about 10 p.m. on Nov. 13 near Lincoln Highway, according to Penndel Borough Police Department.

Ward was observed driving north on Dunham Road in a black vehicle when he failed to use a turn signal and also failed to stop for the steady red light, police said.

Ward's vehicle also crossing into oncoming lanes and accelerated to a significant speed before being stopped by a police officer in the 400 Block of Lincoln Highway, police said. 

Police officers said they could detect the odor of alcohol. 

Ward was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, which he was unable to complete, police said.

Ward was then arrested for DUI. Additionally, Ward refused to give blood for a chemical test, according to police.

