Bucks County Dad Charged After 2-Year-Old Son Killed By Gunshot To The Head

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Jorddan Thornton
Jorddan Thornton Photo Credit: Bucks County DA/CrimeWatch

The father of a 2-year-old boy shot in the head and killed Wednesday night in Bucks County has been charged in his death, authorities said Thursday.

Jorddan M. Thornton, 27, of Philadelphia, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

Middletown police were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments around 8:50 p.m. on reports of a child who fell and cracked his skull, Weintraub said.

When the officer arrived, he found Thornton standing outside holding the toddler with a bloody head wound, the DA said.

Because of the officer's military background, he believed the child's wound was consistent with a gun shot wound, according to an arrest affidavit.

Thornton told police he had been watching TV with his son, but fell asleep, and the toddler had been jumping on the bed, the affidavit said.

He also said he believed his son hit his head on the headboard, according to the affidavit.

Thornton also reportedly told police that there are guns in the apartment, but all put away in drawers. 

The boy was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.  A doctor there said the injury was consistent with a gunshot wound.

Weintraub described the child's death as "all of our worst nightmare," at a press conference. 

The Middletown Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate the Dec. 2, 2020, death of a 2-year-old child at the Racquet Club Apartments, 1970 Veterans Highway, Middletown Township. At a news conference the next day, District Attorney Matt Weintraub gives details of the boy's death and charges against the boy's father for child endangerment.

Bucks County District Attorney

He said the investigation is ongoing to determine how and who inflicted the injuries to the boy, who would've turned three on Christmas Eve. 

"There is a lot that we need to understand about what happened in that apartment," Weintraub said. "I'm hopeful that through the investigation, we will learn what happened in that apartment."

Source: Bucks County District Attorney's Office/CrimeWatchPa

