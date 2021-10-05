Contact Us
Bucks County Authorities Probe Suicide In Warminster

Nicole Acosta
900 block of Riviera Road
900 block of Riviera Road Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities in Bucks County were investigating a death in Warminster Tuesday morning.

The death, which was initially reported as suspicious, was later determined to be a suicide, according to a spokesperson with the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators had been at the scene in the 900 block of Riviera Road since just before midnight Monday, 6abc reports.

There was no additional information available as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

