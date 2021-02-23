Bucks 'Contractor' Scammed Victim of $4,500 For Incomplete Job, Police Say

An unlicensed Bucks County contractor turned himself in for scamming an alleged victim of $4,575 for an incomplete home improvement job, authorities said.

A Newtown resident told local police that they hired Patrick Niles, 58, of Yardley under the business name of PFN Home Improvement to complete work on their home in September 2020, Newtown Township police said.

Niles was subsequently paid installments for the project, totaling $4,575, but never completed the work on the victim's house, nor did he return any of the payments, police said.

An investigation determined that Niles is not a licensed contractor in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, did not carry liability insurance as part of his home improvement business, and made no attempts to refund the victim's money or complete the project, police said.

Niles turned himself in to police on Monday and was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Michael Petrucci.

He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail and was ordered to have no contact with the victims.

