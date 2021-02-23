Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Bucks 'Contractor' Scammed Victim of $4,500 For Incomplete Job, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Patrick Niles
Patrick Niles Photo Credit: Newtown Township Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

An unlicensed Bucks County contractor turned himself in for scamming an alleged victim of $4,575 for an incomplete home improvement job, authorities said.

A Newtown resident told local police that they hired Patrick Niles, 58, of Yardley under the business name of PFN Home Improvement to complete work on their home in September 2020, Newtown Township police said.

Niles was subsequently paid installments for the project, totaling $4,575, but never completed the work on the victim's house, nor did he return any of the payments, police said.

An investigation determined that Niles is not a licensed contractor in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, did not carry liability insurance as part of his home improvement business, and made no attempts to refund the victim's money or complete the project, police said.

Niles turned himself in to police on Monday and was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Michael Petrucci. 

He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail and was ordered to have no contact with the victims.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.