Body Found In Bucks ID'd As Missing Philadelphia Man: Report

Cecilia Levine
Abdool Nazim
Abdool Nazim Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

A body found last month in Bucks County has been identified as a 46-year-old missing man, LevittownNow reports.

The remains of Abdool Nazim, who is Guyanese-South American, were found by teenagers near the Burlington-Bristol Bridge in Maple Beach on Sunday, Aug. 21, the outlet said.

According to Philadelphia police, Nazim had last been seen on July 31 on the 12500 block of Knights Road around 7 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.