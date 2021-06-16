Black Bear Spotted Roaming Streets In Bucks County

Police are urging residents in Bucks County to be aware of any black bear sightings as the animals have been spotted multiple times within the last day in the Perkasie area, authorities said.

There were reported sightings of two bears in the area of Ridge Road beginning Tuesday, June 15 around 8:20 p.m., according to the Perkasie Borough Police Department.

Not long after, one bear was seen traveling through the borough crossing Callowhill Street near 3rd Street in the direction of the creek, police said.

Unconfirmed reports say a bear was hit by a car on Ridge Road Wednesday morning.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was notified.

"If you observe a bear, please call, but do not approach the bear," police said.

For more information, visit the Living with Black Bears website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.