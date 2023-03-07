Biker Gang Member Ordered 'Hit' On Victim From Bucks Jail, State Police Say

A suspected member of a motorcycle gang is charged with solicitation of murder after state police say he tried to order the assassination of an alleged victim while locked up in Bucks County.

It began on Bristol Pike in Bensalem on Feb. 17, according to a release by state authorities. Troopers were patrolling the area near Edgely Road just before 1:30 a.m. when they saw a man on a red motorcycle make an illegal U-turn, police wrote.

The officers pulled him over and learned that the motorcyclist, identified in the report only as a 52-year-old man from Philadelphia, was wanted for simple assault in Lower Southampton Township. Police claimed the charges stemmed from a January incident where the man used a gun to threaten a 42-year-old Newtown woman at her workplace.

He was arrested and booked before being allowed to use the phone. While making calls, troopers said the suspect "made two statements consistent with ordering a 'hit' on the victim of the warrant." Investigators also determined that the 52-year-old man was or is "an active member of a motorcycle gang," according to the report.

The unnamed man was charged with criminal solicitation of homicide and related counts, troopers said.

