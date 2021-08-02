BF Mourns Loss Of Casey Johnston Who Police Say Likely Died In Philadelphia Crash

The body of missing Bucks County resident Casey Johnston was reportedly found Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia -- and authorities believe a car crash may have been the cause of her death.

A preliminary investigation shows the 26-year-old -- missing since July 10 -- was driving on Woodhaven Road, near where improperly negotiated a curve, went down to the culvert, airborne, up and over a guardrail and crashed into a tree 30 feet into the air, CBS3 reports.

She is believed to have been ejected through the sun roof, and flooding from a July 12 storm may have moved her body to a nearby creek, authorities told the outlet.

Johnston's boyfriend Mike Bastik penned a heartbreaking tribute to her on Facebook Sunday, hours after her body was found.

Today has been a terrible nightmare. Nobody ever thinks that their story might have an ending that isn't happy. Usually... Posted by Matt Bastik on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Click here for more from CBS3.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.