Bensalem PD: Trenton Driver's Fatal Shooting Tied To Hookah Lounge Dispute

A shooting that left a 31-year-old Trenton driver dead, and his passenger critical in Bucks County on Saturday is connected with a dispute that started earlier at a hookah lounge near the scene, NJ.com reports.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Old Lincoln Highway on reports of a shooting around 2 a.m., where they found Johnnie Clark, in the driver's seat of a car with a gunshot wound to his head, Bensalem police said.

The only passenger in Clark’s vehicle, whose information is not being released, sustained multiple gunshots to his face and was transported to the hospital for treatment in critical condition.

Detectives are sure that the shooting is connected to a fight at a hookah lounge in Feasterville, not far from Bensalem, Bensalem police Deputy Director William McVey told the news outlet.

No suspects were identified as of Thursday afternoon and no additional information was being released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bensalem Township Police Department Detective Division at 215-633-3719.

Click here for the full story from NJ.com.

