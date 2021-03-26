Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Bensalem Firefighters Battle Tractor Trailer Blaze On Pennsylvania Turnpike

Nicole Acosta
Firefighters at the scene. Photo Credit: Bensalem Fire Rescue
Fire crews battled a blaze that broke out in a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just before 12:30 p.m. to find a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at Galloway Road near the back of Foley Cat Rental according to Bensalem Fire Rescue.

The driver was able to escape the blaze with no injuries, authorities said.

PA State Police shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway while firefighters extinguished the fire, authorities said.

