Authorities Seek Help ID'ing Gunman In Murder Of Philly Man At Bucks Workplace

Christopher Wilson
Photo Credit: Google Maps/INSET: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a shooter who killed a 52-year-old Philadelphia man as he drove into work in Bucks County last year.

Christopher Wilson was struck multiple times in the Kuusakoski Recycling facility parking lot on the 900 block of Wheeler Way in Middletown Township around 5:50 a.m. Dec. 10, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

On the one-year anniversary of the murder, detectives will be at the facility handing out fliers and asking for information.

Wilson was a father of nine, police said.

Anyone with information on the murder is urged to contact Middletown Township Police Detective Wayne George at 215-750-3865 or by email at wgeorge@mtpd.org.

