Ambulance Stolen From Lower Bucks Hospital But Soon Found: Reports

An ambulance was stolen from Lower Bucks Hospital but it was recovered a few miles away, 6abc reports.

Medic 168, a Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad ambulance, was parked outside the hospital in Bristol when someone stole it sometime around 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, according to the outlet and Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

It was found abandoned approximately three miles away in the 1300 block of Prospect Avenue in Croydon around midnight, according to the outlet.

There have been no arrests, and police are still looking for a possible suspect.

Click here for more from 6abc and Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

