Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Wrong Guy: PA News Station Flashes Photo Of Biden Instead Of Sex Assault Suspect
Police & Fire

Ambulance Stolen From Lower Bucks Hospital But Soon Found: Reports

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
An ambulance was stolen from Lower Bucks Hospital but it was recovered a few miles away.
An ambulance was stolen from Lower Bucks Hospital but it was recovered a few miles away. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/INSET: Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad (Facebook)

An ambulance was stolen from Lower Bucks Hospital but it was recovered a few miles away, 6abc reports.

Medic 168, a Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad ambulance, was parked outside the hospital in Bristol when someone stole it sometime around 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, according to the outlet and Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

It was found abandoned approximately three miles away in the 1300 block of Prospect Avenue in Croydon around midnight, according to the outlet.

There have been no arrests, and police are still looking for a possible suspect.

Click here for more from 6abc and Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.