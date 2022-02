Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help in locating a teenager who was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Brandon Lee Ortiz, 17, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at his Morrisville home, Falls Township police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Falls Township Police Department Detective Dennis O’Connell at 215-949-9100 ext: 416 or via email at d.oconnell@fallstwppd.com.

