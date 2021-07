PA State Police have issued an alert for a 70-year-old man missing out of Philadelphia.

Mina Thomollari was last seen in the area of Walker Street around 11 a.m. on July 28.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Thomollari's whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or Philadelphia police at 215-686-3153.

