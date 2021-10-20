Alert Issued For Missing Bucks Man Possibly In South Jersey

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Bucks County man.

Matthew James Branning, 50, was last seen at his job in Silverdale Borough on Friday afternoon, Perkasie Borough police said.

Police believe he is driving a silver 2002 Lexus SUV with the Pennsylvania license plate number: KWS-5619.

He may be in the Egg Harbor area of New Jersey, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876 or call a local police department.

