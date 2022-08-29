Alcohol Thought To Be Factor In Crash That Killed Driver With No Headlights In Bucks Co.: PD

Alcohol was believed to have played a factor in a crash that killed a driver in Bucks County, authorities said.

An unidentified man was traveling on the 800 block of Trenton Road in a vehicle with its headlights off when he struck another vehicle that was backing into a driveway around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Falls Township police said.

The first driver was taken to Jefferson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The second driver was left with minor injuries.

"Alcohol use by the deceased operator is believed to be a factor in causation," police said on Facebook.

The man's identity is pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Corporal Gerard Piasecki at (215) 949-9100, ex. 422, or by email at g.piasecki@fallstwppd.com.

