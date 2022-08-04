Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Thousands Of Bestar Wall Beds Recalled Over ‘Crushing Hazards:' Report
Police & Fire

Airborne Tire Kills Driver On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: PA State Police via Facebook

A driver was killed when a tire from a pickup truck blew out on I-95 in Philadelphia early Friday, and smashed into his windshield, 6abc reports.

The airborne tire came off a southbound pickup truck around 12:30 a.m. between Front and Broad Streets, the outlet says.

The victim, believed to be a man in his 60s was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to the outlet. No arrests have been made.

Click here for more from 6abc.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.