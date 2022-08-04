Airborne Tire Kills Driver On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report

A driver was killed when a tire from a pickup truck blew out on I-95 in Philadelphia early Friday, and smashed into his windshield, 6abc reports.

The airborne tire came off a southbound pickup truck around 12:30 a.m. between Front and Broad Streets, the outlet says.

The victim, believed to be a man in his 60s was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to the outlet. No arrests have been made.

Click here for more from 6abc.

