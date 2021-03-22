AG: 8 Philadelphia Men Indicted In Drug Trafficking Operation

Eight Philadelphia men were arrested for their roles in a drug trafficking operation that uncovered two kilograms of cocaine, a ghost gun, $74,000 in cash and more, authorities announced.

Authorities from the Pennsylvania State Police, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Philadelphia Police Department executed search warrants for the homes, cars, and cell phones of the eight men suspected to be operating the drug trafficking operation on Wednesday, Mar Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Troopers during the search found six firearms -- including a 9mm Polymer80 ghost gun with an extended magazine loaded with ammunition, Shapiro said.

They also seized two kilograms of cocaine, 19 pounds of marijuana, 20 Suboxone strips, 480 grams of heroin, 429 Percocet pills, 54 individual doses of heroin, Endocet pills, and 4,000 Xanax pills, and $74,000 in cash, Shapiro said.

Paraphernalia related to manufacturing, packaging, and selling the seized drugs were also found during the search, Shapiro said.

The suspects arrested were identified as, Joshua Jil, Jorge Luis Claudio, Sr., Jorge Luis Claudio, Angel Luis Claudio, Jose Claudio, Pedro DeJesus, Angel Claudio, Sr., and Jose Rondon, Shapiro said.

“People have the right to feel safe in their homes and in the neighborhoods where they live and work – and gun and drug traffickers erode that basic right. Ghost guns are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and fueling the gun violence epidemic,” said Shapiro.

“Thanks to the strong collaboration with our law enforcement partners, this poison is out of our neighborhoods and off our streets.”

Ghost guns typically start as “80% receivers” that are often sold in kits without background checks. They can be easily and quickly put together, lack serial numbers so they cannot be traced, and, once fully assembled, can operate as fully functioning firearms, Shapiro said.

In Pennsylvania, the seizure of ghost guns during raids and investigations by law enforcement has significantly increased, Shapiro said.

To date, 99 ghost guns in 2019, 250 in 2020, and more than 80 to date in 2021 have been recovered in Philadelphia, Shapiro noted.

The men are being charged with possession with intent to deliver, persons not to possess firearms, corrupt organizations, and related charges.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Karin Judge.

