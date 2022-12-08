Accused Stalker Put Tracking Device On Victim's Car: Bucks Police

A Bucks County man is accused of stalking a victim by placing a tracking device on their car, authorities say.

Michael John Kennedy, 53, of Phoenixville, surrendered to Central Bucks police on Wednesday, Nov. 9 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In August, investigators say Kennedy sent the victim multiple emails and voicemails in a "harassing manner."

Eventually, detectives said the stalking escalated to Kennedy placing a magnetic tracking device on the rear bumper of the victim's car.

A neighbor described seeing Kennedy set up the tracker and warned the victim, who went to Central Bucks Regional Police headquarters to report the matter. While there, Kennedy called dispatchers and demanded to know if the victim was in the building "filing a report against him," police said.

Evidence obtained through a search warrant later revealed that Kennedy had purchased the device, investigators added.

He's charged with felony stalking and misdemeanor harassment and was booked at Bucks County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail, police said. Kennedy will return to court on Dec. 20 for a preliminary hearing, state court records show.

