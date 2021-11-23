8 Philly Police Employees Indicted For Collecting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Funds

Eight Philadelphia police department employees were indicted for collecting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds, while also collecting their paychecks, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

A grand jury on Nov. 18 returned indictments against Shannon Reynolds, 25, Monica Pelzer, 45, Yarelis Feliciano, 28, Najah Harrell, 32, Korey Kinard, 28, Keely Maude, 23, Tashika White, 50, and Paulette Johnson, 55, according to the U.S Department of Justice.

All but Johnson, who is employed as a clerk, work as radio dispatchers for the police department. Each was charged with one count of mail or wire fraud and one count of theft of government funds for obtaining, U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said.

Individuals who met the CARES Act's eligibility requirements were required to submit weekly certifications saying that they were willing and able to work each day; were seeking full-time employment; did not refuse any job offers or referrals; and had reported any employment during the week and the gross pay or other payments received, authorities said.

The employees submitted false weekly certifications despite working for the department and receiving a PPD salary, according to federal prosecutors.

Investigators corroborated the allegations by cross-referencing PPD payroll records, which revealed that the employees received federal assistance alongside their paychecks for multiple weeks, authorities said.

“Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds are intended to help Americans who are not working or who have experienced dramatically reduced working hours due to the pandemic, not people who are already gainfully employed,” Williams said.

“Thieves who attempt to take these funds are taking advantage of others’ misfortune – ripping them off while also ripping off all taxpayers who fund the program. As alleged, these eight defendants fraudulently obtained funds that could have helped struggling individuals.”

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will suspend the eight listed employees for 30 days, with the intention of firing them after the arrest procedures are completed, police said in a statement.

