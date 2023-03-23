60-Something Rounds Fired: Video Shows Philadelphia Shooting That Wounded 3 Teens

A newly released video from the Philadelphia Police Department shows four armed gunmen unloading more than 60 rounds in an ambush shooting that injured three teens this week, according to authorities.

It happened on Monday, March 20, on the 1500 block of North Frazier Street in Hestonville, the department said. Three teenagers were standing on the street when the four masked suspects emerged from around the corner of Lansdowne Avenue and opened fire, shooting more than 60 rounds in a few seconds, police wrote.

In the video released by authorities, the group is seen carrying handguns and rifles before staging the attack and fleeing east on Lansdowne Avenue on foot. Police said that two of the three teen victims remain hospitalized in critical condition as of Thursday, March 23.

Police released descriptions of all four suspects:

Suspect number one was wearing a light-colored face mask, a black jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Suspect number two was wearing a black face mask, a black hooded puffer coat, black pants, and black sneakers.

Suspect number three was wearing a light-colored lace mask, a black hoodie, black pants, black sneakers, and blue latex gloves.

Suspect number four was wearing a black face mask, a black hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477. Tips can also be submitted on the department's website.

