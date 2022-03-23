Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

6 Injured In School Van Crash In Bucks County: Police

Nicole Acosta
Allentown Road and Grant Road
Allentown Road and Grant Road Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Six people were injured in a crash involving a school van and a pickup truck Wednesday, March 23, authorities in Bucks County confirmed.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Allentown Road and Grant Road in Milford Township around 9:30 a.m., 6abc reports.

The school van driver and their five passengers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, PA State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky confirmed to Daily Voice.

The pickup truck driver was not injured, the trooper added.

Members of the Milford Township Fire Company were on the scene for about 90 minutes, assisting with traffic control, they told Daily Voice.

