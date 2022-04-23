Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Bucks Daily Voice

4 Teens Kidnapped, Robbed Man At Gunpoint In Philly Area: PD

Nicole Acosta
Four teenagers have been charged with the kidnapping and gunpoint robbery of a man in the Philadelphia region, authorities said.
The victim traveled to Sellersville to meet a friend, who was accompanied by another woman and two men on Saturday, April 2 around 9:25 a.m., Perkasie police said.

The victim's arms were bound with duct tape and he was then driven in his own vehicle against his will to areas that included Philadelphia and New Jersey, according to police. He told police the suspects had a knife and a handgun.

When they arrived to the King of Prussia area, the victim was able to escape from the vehicle at a convenience store and call the police, they said. Police found a knife and duct tape inside his car.

A 10-day investigation led police to identify and charge two juveniles and two adults in the case.

A 17-year-old girl from Sellersville, a 17-year-old boy from King of Prussia, Julia Napoli, 19, of Quakertown, and Jordan Emmons, 19, of Northampton, were charged with kidnapping, robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, and simple assault.

The juveniles were arraigned on the charges and remanded to the Bucks County Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bail. 

Napoli was arraigned and remanded to Bucks County Correction Center in lieu of $500,000 bail. Ballard was arraigned and released on $250,000 unsecured bail. 

