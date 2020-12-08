3 Teens Charged With Arson For Fire That Ravaged PA School Playground

Three teens are facing arson charges for a fire that ravaged a Bucks County playground, authorities said Monday.

Firefighters responded to the McDonald Elementary School playground Nov. 8, where flames were shooting out of the playground.

No injuries were reported, however substantial damage was caused by the blaze, police said.

Based on video evidence and witness reports, the Warminster police identified and filed charges against two boys, ages 13 and 15, and one girl, age 15, for starting the fire, local authorities said.

The juveniles, who are not being identified due to their ages, were charged with arson, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. They will be required to appear at the Bucks County Juvenile Court at a later date.

Source: Warminster Township PD/CrimeWatchPA

