3 Children Among 4 Dead In Philadelphia Fire: 'Devastating Morning'

Three children and one adult died in a fire that tore through a row house in Philadelphia overnight, various news reports say.

The blaze broke out on the 2300 block of Hartville Street around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, April 24.

A 38-year-old woman was reportedly able to escape by jumping out of a window, but was hospitalized with burns, 6abc reports.

The Philly Fire Department called it a "devastating morning in Kensington."

Fire official were expected to hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

