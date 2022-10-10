2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report

Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported.

A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit at (215) 452-5280.

Click here for the complete story by CBS News.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.