2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report

Jon Craig
Pennsylvania State Police
Pennsylvania State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported. 

A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said. 

On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit at (215) 452-5280.

Click here for the complete story by CBS News.

